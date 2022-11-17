Bank of England Governor gets quizzed by South Shields pupils - and goes back to London with a sartorial souvenir

Andrew Bailey, The Governor of the Bank of England, faced some tough questions from A-Level students at St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields while he was on a visit to the North East.

The visit came at a turbulent time for the UK’s economy and the world as a whole

Students at the school part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, questioned him on the bank’s recent decisions on interest rate rises – and what they meant for their families now, as well as their prospects in the future.

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey is presented with a gift from Shreya Bhardwaj.

The VIP visitor also gave an inspiring presentation on his role and the UK’s economy to students studying Maths and Business Studies, who may look to develop their careers in economics.

The Governor also visited Port of Tyne Logistics as part of a regional visit to the North East.

Fran Craik, executive headteacher of the college, said she was delighted to welcome Mr Bailey, who became only the second person to receive the school’s special “full school colours” tie for outstanding achievement.

The tie was presented to the Governor by Shreya Bhardwaj, a Lord Glenamara prize-winner for outstanding academic achievement, who was the first student ever to receive the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was something quite special for Shreya to present the tie to Mr Bailey, as he became only the second person to receive the honour after her,” said Mrs Craik.

“For a young female to be presenting him with an award that she was the first recipient of is an amazing achievement.

“We hope this will be the start of a tradition for other exceptional people who visit the school in the future and that we create an ambitious culture that our pupils aspire to be part of.”

During the visit, students took part in a question and answer session with the Governor, with a variety of topics ranging from how he developed his career in finance and what his decisions on interest rises mean for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because they are A-Level students, they had some very well considered questions and explored how interest rates impact on inflation and vice versa,” said Mrs Craik.

“Our students have met some high-profile people, but it’s not every day that we welcome someone so important into our school such as a global financial leader.

“It has been a marvellous opportunity, as a young person from the North East to be heard about the impact of economic decisions and the direct relationship that has on them.

“Also, to have the opportunity to speak to such a prominent public figure about their future and their aspirations has been great for the students.”

Advertisement Hide Ad