Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust announces open evenings for Year 6 & Year 11

September is the month of new beginnings in education – the start of a new academic year complete with shiny new uniform and pencil case. For those about to embark on their next big step, whether applying for secondary school for 2026 or enrolling at college, it is an extra exciting and nerve-wracking time for pupils and their families.

Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust has 25 primary schools and five secondary schools with four sixth form provisions across Sunderland, East Durham and South Tyneside. The Trust’s secondary schools include St Aidan’s Catholic Academy and St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, both in Sunderland, St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form in Peterlee, St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn, and St Wilfrid’s RC College in South Shields. Each secondary has its own Sixth Form provision with St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s having a joint Sixth Form.

The Trust recently celebrated excellent exam results for GCSEs and A levels. Their combined GCSE results were 73% grades 9-4, compared to the national average of 64.9%.

At St Joseph’s Sixth Form in Hebburn, a quarter of all A level students achieved A or A*, or their equivalent, while those studying BTECs achieved a 100% pass rate with an average grade of Distinction. Numerous students celebrating their A level results at Byron Sixth Form in Peterlee have gone on to continue their studies at renowned institutions such as Oxford and Durham Universities.

At St Wilfrid’s Sixth Form in South Shields, over half of all A level grades were grade B or above and the majority of young people on vocational courses achieved Distinctions. And at St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form in Sunderland, they celebrated exceptional results across the board – 25% of all qualifications were at the top grades of A*-A/Distinction*-Distinction and 44% achieved A*-B grades.

Year 6 Open Evenings

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, Sunderland (SR2 7HJ) –Tuesday 16th September, 6pm-8pm

St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy, Sunderland (SR2 7JN) – Tuesday 23rd September, 6pm-8pm

St Bede’s Catholic School & Byron Sixth Form, Peterlee (SR8 1DE) – Thursday 25th September, 6pm-8pm

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hebburn (NE31 2ET) – Thursday 25th September, 6.00 – 8.00pm

St Wilfrid’s RC College, South Shields (NE34 0QA) – Thursday 2nd October, 5.00 - 6.30pm

Sixth Form Open Evenings

St Aidan’s & St Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form, Sunderland – Tuesday 14th October, 5.30 -7.30pm

St Bede’s & Byron Sixth Form, Peterlee (SR8 1DE) – Thursday 9th October, 6.00 – 8.00pm

St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hebburn (NE31 2ET) – Thursday 13th November, 5.30 -7.30pm

St Wilfrid’s RC College, South Shields (NE34 0QA) – Monday 13th October, 5.00 - 6.30pm

BCCET is proud to be built on six strategic pillars of exceptionality, formation, flourishing, thriving, belonging and stewardship. The Trust has developed a connected community with a shared mission and purpose whilst celebrating the uniqueness of its individual schools, which all strive to be excellent.

Their vision is to prepare young people to be the best versions of themselves and prepare them for adult life, develop a flourishing and highly effective workforce, and work towards a greener and more sustainable future.

For more information about each school and sixth form at BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk/our-schools