Brand new Hebburn nursery named to honour fisherman roots

A new Hebburn nursery provision has revealed its name.

A new nursery at St James’ Catholic Primary School, on Solway Road, in Hebburn, now has a name thanks to four of the school’s pupils.

In order to name the new early years provision, which opens in September, St James’ held a competition for pupils to think of a name.

The rules were that the name had to be associated with the school’s patron saint, St James.

Lewis and Eleanor, from Year 3, and Charlie and Eva, from Year 4, were the lucky winners of the competition, with them all decided to name the new nursery, Little Shells.

St James’ Catholic Primary School, in Hebburn, has named its new nursery provision as Little Shells. | Other 3rd Party

Frances Heslop, the headteacher at St James’ Catholic Primary School, said: “As we had decided to launch our Nursery, it was necessary to think of a unique name.

“As the children are at the heart of all we do, it seemed only fitting that they should decide on the name.

“We ran a competition and asked that the name was associated with our patron saint, St James.

“We were inundated with brilliant and creative ideas making it incredibly hard to choose.

“As four children had plumped for the same name, we decided to go with Little Shells, a symbol associated with St James and his travels to Spain.”

The competition winners were treated to an extra playtime and a chocolate chip cookie with their classmates.

The Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust has stated that there are 15 spaces available at Little Shells at St James’ for children aged from three-years-old.

For more information and applications, visit: https://www.stjameshebburn.co.uk/nursery/.