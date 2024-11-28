Staff and apprentices at Hebburn building firm Castle.

A successful building firm in South Tyneside is backing an apprenticeship project which aims to get more skilled youngsters into the industry.

Castle, which is based at the Monkton Business Park in Hebburn, is continuing its long-term support of the industry’s PlanBEE higher apprenticeship programme with the appointment of Ryan Taylor as a trainee building modelling installation co-ordinator and Ethan Chambers as trainee construction site engineer.

The company has also welcomed Rafi Abdulmubin and Taylor Dolan, who are currently undertaking a four-month placement with the firm.

PlanBEE, is a higher apprenticeship programme that allows apprentices to experience a diverse mix of roles within the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector and is accredited by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education and underpinned with HNC and HND qualifications.

The two-year programme sees apprentices undertake six work placements of four months each, with different sponsor organisations and lessons at Gateshead College.

The apprentices work on live projects and are treated as full time employees during their time at each sponsor organisation.

Castle managing director Andrew Dawson, said: “It’s fantastic to see Ryan and Ethan progressing onto the next stage of their career at Castle and I would like to give a warm welcome to both Rafi and Taylor who are undertaking their four-month placement.

“We have previously offered full-time employment to a number of PlanBEE students and have a dedicated team in place to offer guidance and support.”

"He added: “Each apprentice is presented with an action plan to ensure they are able to work across the business in varying positions, giving them experience within each department.

“We provide numerous apprenticeships and trainee positions, supporting employees through a wide range of qualifications.

“At a time where there is a huge skills shortage within the construction sector, it is encouraging to see a high interest in PlanBEE apprenticeships and we hope that our participation will enable our students to gain valuable skills and real-life experience which will equip them for the world of work.”

Ryan Taylor said: “My apprenticeship was in design and build and PlanBEE appealed to me because it gave me an insight into different roles within the construction sector.

"After completing the programme, I applied for a role at Castle and I am looking forward to progressing with the team.”