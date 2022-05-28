Schools and nurseries in South Tyneside have been celebrating the Queen’s 70 years with parties and other events in the days running up to the bank holiday weekend itself.

And that was certainly the case at Ashfield Nursery in South Shields, where children and staff have been painting the town red, white and blue.

Nursery manager Karen Powell said: “This has been a fantastic week here at Ashfield Nursery celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield nursery children celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"We all dressed up on Thursday in our national colours and paraded around the garden waving our flags, which we had kindly donated by a local gentleman called George.

“We have been cooking our own shortbread crowns, we have made our own castles, had a china tea party, read stories sang the national anthem.

"We also had a traditional garden party – and lots more activities will continue through till next Wednesday.”

Ashfield nursery children celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Ashfield nursery children celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.