South Tyneside Council Cllr Adam Ellison joins Stanley's at Hebburn, parent Dawn Catton and daughter Isabella, and manager Sarah Butler, celebrate the nursery's Outstanding Ofsted result.

Stanleys at Hebburn earned the top rating across all areas – moving up from its previous rating of Good.

Ofsted described the nursery as a “welcoming” and “inclusive” setting where children are “extremely happy, settled and secure.”

In her report, the inspector says: “Children benefit from a wide variety of highly stimulating and challenging activities and experiences. For example, staff plan outstanding opportunities for children to learn about nature and the wider world around them. They are enthusiastic, highly motivated and eager to learn.”

She added: “Staff are excellent role models. They are very respectful and encourage children to use manners, take turns and be kind to others. Staff know children individually very well.

"They develop individual care plans for younger children. Staff are highly skilled and use sensitive, timely interventions to help embed and extend children's learning.”

The report goes on to say children are offered “rich opportunities to explore, investigate and solve problems.”

The inspector found support for children with special educational needs or disabilities was also excellent.

The nursery is based in the Early Excellence Centre.

Parent Dawn Catton’s, 21-month-old daughter Isabella, who has Down’s Syndrome, attends the Stanleys at Hebburn.

She said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to the staff at Stanleys at Hebburn for all of their hard work, dedication and continuous support with Isabella.

"They all go above and beyond to help and support her with all her needs, from doing her physiotherapy to helping her to communicate.

"All the staff are supportive and take time out to speak with myself and make me feel at ease.

“It has been the best decision I have made putting Isabella in Stanley's nursery.”

The nursery is one of those run by South Tyneside Council.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “This is fantastic news which underlines our commitment to give every child the best start in life.