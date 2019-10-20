Chris Ramsey returns to Harton Technology College in South Shields for Strictly Come Dancing training
The South Shields comedian took a trip back to school as part of the BBC Strictly Come Dancing series where he performed for current students.
On Saturday, October 19, viewers saw Chris and his professional dance partner Karen Hauer dance the Quickstep to Let’s Go Crazy by Prince.
Before Chris took to the Strictly floor, we saw Chris and Karen training in his old school Harton Technology College, now known as Harton Academy.
Chris said: “For Strictly, I am training at my old school.
“It’s just amazing to see how much this place has changed but it’s still the same school.”
He gave Karen a grand tour including the final classroom he ever sat in before he left.
While it has changed quite a bit since he left, the headmaster, Sir Ken Gibson, remains in his role at the school.
Sir Ken remembered Chris performing in Bugsy Malone, a school play, and auditioning for Billy Elliot.
Karen and Chris performed in the school assembly for around 500 students and staff and Chris appeared nervous before taking to the stage.
Chris said: “To come back to my old school and to do a dance on the stage and have them all cheer for us. It’s really really special and I’m dead happy after that.”
While he impressed the judges and received a commendable score of 26 on Saturday’s live show, he faced an arguably tougher audience in the form of the current students and headmaster at Harton Technology College.
Sir Ken said: “I think after the dance, people got a bit carried away and went for tens. I went for the realistic seven. I’ll be delighted if Chris and Karen get four sevens on Saturday because that will be progress.”
Tune in to BBC One on Sunday, October 20 at 7.15pm to see which dancers will be leaving the show.
