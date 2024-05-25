Clear-sighted opticians rally South Tyneside residents to help improve children’s reading skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

OPTICIANS are calling on kind-hearted people across South Tyneside to put their best foot forward to improve children’s literacy skills.

Staff at Specsavers South Shields and Jarrow are among those supporting the Schoolreaders Race for Reading event, which aims to raise awareness and vital funds to provide reading support in schools.

This comes as Specsavers was announced as the headline sponsor of the 80-day annual event, which is organised by Schoolreaders, a national charity which has been improving children’s literacy for a decade by creating a network of volunteers who listen to children read in local primary schools.

Specsavers are working in partnership with Schoolreaders to help improve children's reading skills.

Anyone can take part in Race for Reading, whether they want to walk, swim or cycle, while recording their miles. The aim is for participants to collectively travel the 25,000 miles, making it ‘Around the World in 80 Days’.

Mel Moore, director at Specsavers South Shields and Jarrow, said: “We are delighted to partner with Schoolreaders for the Race for Reading event and would urge as many people to sign up for this as possible.

“As the majority of what is taught in schools is presented visually, good eye health and strong reading skills are both vital elements needed to ensure little ones keep on learning, which is why we’re pleased to work closely with Schoolreaders in South Tyneside.”

Race for Reading is free to join and every £40 of sponsorship will provide a child with a year of vital one-to-one reading support in school.

Currently, one in four children leave primary school unable to read to the expected standard. This means they are unable to fully access their secondary education, which will have a life-long negative impact on their opportunities.

Through its partnership with Schoolreaders, Specsavers is hoping to help to increase this figure so that children’s literacy is further improved across the region.

Jane Whitbread, Founder and CEO of Schoolreaders, said: “Schoolreaders is thrilled to welcome Specsavers as the headline sponsor for our Race for Reading event.

"Their commitment to children’s health and education aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are excited to work together to have a long-lasting impact on children's literacy and life-chances in communities across the country.”

As the headline sponsor, Specsavers will play a vital role in driving awareness and participation in the Race for Reading event, helping to spread the message of the importance of good childhood literacy.