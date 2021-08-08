Clearing at University of Sunderland: Teams ready to help students on next step of the road

Teams are ready to help students

The university said teams are ready to support those going through the Clearing and Confirmation process after receiving their exam results on Tuesday, with thousands of school-leavers – as well as mature students – gearing up for the next stage of their studies.

The Clearing hotline is already up and running and students can contact the friendly University team directly on 0191 515 3000 or go online here

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) has predicted ‘record numbers’ of students expected to get their first choice university in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearing is a busy time of year for the university

Clearing has been growing in popularity as students wait to receive their grades before making choices, while universities have been making more places available.

Francesca Carey, Director of Home Student Recruitment, said: “Each year, Clearing offers unplaced students the opportunity to find a university place. Many students entering into the Clearing system are either thinking about their options a little later than their peers, or reconsidering their options following receipt of their Level 3 qualification results.

“With this in mind, even in usual years, these students will have many questions and may be facing unexpected uncertainty – but the past two years in particular, with the added complication of the pandemic, will inevitably feel daunting for students.

“Here at the University of Sunderland, we have a history of supporting students from all walks of life, including many who have made a decision to study later in the UCAS cycle.

Help is at hand through clearing.

“Our call centre and online application portal will open at 8am on Tuesday 10 August, for students searching for a place in Clearing. We will have trained staff available to talk students through their options, including a range of our professions-facing courses – and can also book you onto an individual campus tour so you can see first-hand what the University has to offer.”

What is Clearing and who is it for?

Clearing is for:

:: Anyone who has not yet applied for university but wants to enrol on a course in September 2021

:: Anyone who hasn’t achieved the grades required and who hasn’t been accepted for their first (firm) or second (insurance) choice university

:: Anyone who has not yet received any offers for a place at a university

:: If you have achieved better grades than you expected and want to apply for another course and/or university, you can change your choice through Adjustment.

For more information students can join the university’s online Clearing Explained event on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 August to find out everything you need to know about applying for university through Clearing 2021.