College proud of sports leaders who supported table cricket competition

A group of Sixth Form sports leaders from South Shields proved to be a “true asset” to the Lords Taverners table cricket competition after supporting the officiation of the games.

The sports leaders from St Wilfrid’s RC College, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, were invited to support the event by Daryl Smith from Durham Cricket Foundation.

Schools from across Durham and Washington attended the competition, which was held at Seat Unique Riverside in Chester le Street.

Table cricket is an adapted version of cricket that is played on a table tennis table with teams of six taking it in turns to bowl or bat. It is a game of strategy with different scoring zones and carefully positioned fielders around the table. Bowlers use a ramp to deliver the ball to the batter who must hit the ball into the scoring zones, avoiding the fielders if they can.

Daryl Smith, disability development officer at Durham Cricket Foundations, said: “The leaders were a true asset to not only themselves but Durham Cricket Foundation and St Wilfrid's Sixth Form College.”

Following the event, a letter of appreciation was sent to St Wilfrid’s RC College’s headteacher, Catherine Lennox, thanking the PE staff and sports leaders for their “great efforts” in delivering the cricket competition – the second event they have supported – and they plan to collaborate again in future.

“All the teachers from other schools complimented our students on how mature and professional the young leaders were at both competitions,” said Helen Nuttall, PE teacher at St Wilfrid’s.

“All pupils from the primary schools had lots of fun and the competitions were well planned and delivered by the young leaders.”

Kate Forster, assistant headteacher and lead for St Wilfrid’s Sixth Form, added: “We are incredibly proud of the students taking part in the Sports Leaders Level 3 programme. Their commitment, teamwork and leadership have had a real impact not only within our school but also in the wider community.

“This programme empowers our students with skills that will stay with them for life, and it’s inspiring to see them grow into such confident and capable young leaders.”

Table cricket provides access to sport for young people with both learning and physical disabilities. It helps improve coordination and cognitive skills and develops teamwork and social skills.

For more information about St Wilfrid’s RC College, visit www.st-wilfrids.org

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk