Could you become a teacher? Teach First BCCET SCITT applications are now open

When 22-year-old Bobbi Bowman decided she wanted to train as a teacher, she knew exactly which school she wanted to learn her vocation – the very primary school she herself attended as a child.

“I wanted to become a teacher because I wanted to inspire other people the same way I was when I was at school,” explains Bobbi, a graduate from Durham University with a degree in business management.

Bobbi stayed in touch with the teachers at St Godric’s Catholic Primary School in Wheatley Hill and volunteered a day a week before starting the Teach First SCITT programme with Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust in September.

“I have always loved working with children; I just love being around children,” she says.

Trainee teacher Bobbi Bowman

“Because I was already volunteering with a BCCET school, it felt natural to do my teacher training with the Trust. I’m feeling very nervous and excited. My first impressions of the programme have been brilliant; it is so well organised. Even though I knew the teachers at the school, I didn’t know many other people at the Trust, but everybody has been lovely.”

Bobbi is in good company as 100% of last year’s trainees secured teaching roles at the end of their training. BCCET has 25 primary schools and five secondary schools across East Durham, South Tyneside and Sunderland. Trainee teachers receive one-to-one support from experienced mentors, hands-on experience and high-quality training.

The course is not only designed for recent graduates like Bobbi. Alex Dyssell, 33, previously worked as an English teacher in South Korea for several years before starting the Teach First BCCET programme in September.

“I really enjoy working with children and the environment of the school and I know I have a lot to give,” says Alex, whose placement is at St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School in Jarrow.

Chloe Harvey

“It has been a great start so far and I am looking forward to getting stuck in, building a rapport with the children and watching them develop over the year.”

Chloe Harvey, 26, has a Master’s in music and is a trainee secondary school teacher at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy in Sunderland.

She has wanted to become a teacher since she first picked up a musical instrument 19 years ago when she was in Year 3 and met an inspirational violin teacher who first introduced her to music.

“It was so engaging and despite the fact I had no musical background up until that point, I was engaging with it and understanding everything,” says Chloe. x8g3qyt

Alex Dyssell

“From that point, there was a fire lit in me, and I absolutely loved it and the more that I engaged in music, the more I wanted to pursue this and give other people that feeling.

“When I did my research on teacher training programmes, I looked at different educational trusts and I loved BCCET’s values and the aspirations that the Trust has for its students regardless of their background or ability.

“My first impressions of the programme have been absolutely brilliant. Everyone that I have come across has been incredibly helpful with any question I’ve had. I’m going into my training feeling really supported.”

Applications are now open for September 2026. Courses are available in Primary 4-11, Primary 3-7 and Secondary in Maths, English, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, History, Geography, RE, Music, PE and MFL. To be eligible to apply, you will need: an undergraduate degree or equivalent, to demonstrate significant knowledge in the subject you are applying to teach (either through your degree qualification, A Levels or relevant experience), and Grade 4 (C) or above in English and maths GCSEs or equivalent qualification. To teach primary, you will also need Grade 4 (C) or above in science GCSE.