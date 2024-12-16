Darlington school is the most published in a Young Writers book

Over 50 students from Wyvern Academy have impressed with their writing skills and have had their work published in the Young Writers book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Wyvern Academy in Darlington, part of Consilium Academies, are very proud to reveal that their school is the most published in the Young Writers book.

The book is a collection of works written by young people across the country who entered the Young Writers competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer, pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 at Wyvern entered the competition, showcasing their talent.

In the summer, pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 at Wyvern entered the competition, showcasing their talent

The competition challenged the youngsters to write a short story, in less than 100 words, under the title “Mission Chaos”.

Now 52 of these Wyvern student stories have made it into the competition’s book.

Lead Teacher of English & Drama at Wyvern Academy, Daryl Henson, said: “At Wyvern Academy, we aim to embrace the motto of ‘reading like writers and writing like readers’ within our English curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to inspire our pupils to build a love of both reading and writing and so we are absolutely delighted that within this publication of the Young Writer series, 52 Wyvern pupils were selected to be published.

“The entire English team is so pleased for our pupils and we are thrilled that Wyvern Academy achieved the honour of being the most published school in this competition.

“Congratulations to all the students who now have their names in print.”