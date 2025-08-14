Delighted A level students celebrate the results of their hard work

There were some significant individual performances from students including exceptional performances in BTEC subjects which had a 100% pass rate and an average grade Distinction.

Aimie Fay, who achieved an A* in both Chemistry and Maths as well as an A in Biology, will be studying Chemical Engineering at Newcastle University.

Charlie Mole attained a Distinction * in Sports alongside an A grade in both Biology and Chemistry. In addition, he also achieved a grade A in AS Core Maths. Charlie is heading to the University of York to study Biomedical sciences.

Congratulations to Adam Savage and Eva Leng, not only for achieving excellent results, but also for securing prestigious paralegal apprenticeships with global law firm Clifford Chance. Congratulations also to Maisie Porter who secured an apprenticeship in fashion marketing.

Headteacher Mr James Crowe said “We are very proud of our student body and their achievements. The vast majority of students have been accepted at their chosen university, onto an apprenticeship or will take up roles in the workplace. For those who are still making their mind up, the school continues to provide expert support and guidance until they are in successful in securing a position for their next steps.”

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy Sixth Form Open Evening is

Thursday 13 November 2025

6:00 - 8:00 pm