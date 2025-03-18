‘Delighted’ - Hebburn nursery extends its 17-year long ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating

A Hebburn nursery is celebrating an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted inspection.

The Sue Hedley Nursery School, on Campbell Park Road, in Hebburn has once again been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted following an inspection at the start of February.

The nursery was first graded as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in July 2008 - a grade that it has since managed to maintain.

Following the most recent inspection, the nursery achieved the top rating in all key areas, which include the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

During their visit, inspectors noted: “Children flourish at this school. They bound into the nursery full of energy, happy and ready for the day ahead.

“The school has high expectations for children’s behaviour and learning. It focuses on positive adult-child relationships, active learning and consistent daily routines.

The community at The Sue Hedley Nursery School are celebrating an 'Outstanding' Ofsted result. | Other 3rd Party

“Staff understand the children’s needs very well. They create a calm, playful environment that fosters trust and engagement.

“As a result, children’s behaviour is exemplary and they achieve very well.”

Ashley Borthwick, the headteacher at Sue Hedley, has expressed her joy at maintaining the top Ofsted grade and praised her team for the effort that they put in on a daily basis.

She said: “We are really delighted with the result as it has been a full team effort from all of the staff who work hard every day to deliver an outstanding early years curriculum.

“We were inspected in April 2023 but that was an ungraded visit, which means that this one was a much deeper inspection so the fact that we’ve still achieved the Outstanding grade really shows the journey that we’ve been on.

“Everyone was over the moon to find out that their hard work had paid off, we love working with the children that we have in the nursery.

“It has been a really positive reaction from the parents at the nursery to know their children are getting a good start to their education.

“We have two SEND units here at the nursery and the report noted that the children in those units make exceptional progress so that was a real positive for us as well.

“We’ve been rated as Outstanding for a really long time and I think that we are the longest Outstanding school in South Tyneside.”

You can view the full report by visiting: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50271493.

