‘Delighted’ - South Shields school sees improved A Level results ‘in all areas’

Students are St Wilfrid’s RC College are celebrating their A Level results.

St Wilfrid’s RC College, on Temple Park Road, in South Shields, has revealed that the school has seen improved A Level results in all areas.

The school has revealed that over half of all A Level grades awarded were at a B grade or above - with the majority of those studying on vocational courses also achieving distinctions.

Catherine Lennox, Headteacher of St Wilfrid’s, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, has expressed her delight that the success of this year’s cohort of students.

She said: “We are delighted that 15 % of our students studying A levels have achieved at least 1 or more grade at A*/A and 50% of all students have achieved a grade B or equivalent.

“Over three quarters of our students have achieved a grade C or equivalent.

“Our Vocational courses performed extremely strongly yet again with an average grade of a Distinction.

“We wish our leavers the best of luck for the next part of their exciting journey as they move on to a range of highly competitive university courses and apprenticeships.

“They and their families should be very proud of their fantastic achievements.”

Kai Allcoat, who achieved three A*s and one A, is looking forward to his taking place at Manchester University to read astro physics.

He said: “I feel relieved but mostly happy that all of my hard work has paid off.

“If you want to get where you want to be, you’ve just got to put the hard work in and it will pay off.”

Lily Dearden is heading to Newcastle University next year to study English literature and creative writing after achieving an A, a Distinction* and one B.

She commented: “I can’t quite believe it, I’m so happy!”

Mckenzie Clayton, who achieved an A* and two Bs, is going to the Durham University to study psychology.

He added: “I put in a lot of hard work and was very determined. I really appreciate all of the support that I have had along the way.”

Blake Walker also reflected on his results: “I’ve done my absolute best and it’s a relief to finally see that in my results.”

Other notable high achievers at St Wilfrid’s RC College include Harry McMullen, who achieved three Bs and is enlisted with the RAF to become an officer in aviation to hopefully become a pilot.

Kaebian Fielding is off to the University after achieving two Distinction* grades and one distinction and Aditya Menon, who has received an A*, two As and a B, and is off to Edinburgh to study electronics and computer science.