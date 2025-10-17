East Boldon Infant School celebrates achieving a prestigious quality mark award

East Boldon Infant School has received a prestigious award.

Staff and pupils at East Boldon Infant School, on Front Street, in East Boldon, are celebrating the school being officially recognised with the ACE School of Character Quality Mark Award.

The award looks to recognise “character education that is delivered in an explicit, planned and reflective manner” and looks to enable the “cultivation of positive character qualities in the interests of human flourishing.”

East Boldon Infants has become the first school in South Tyneside to secure the prestigious award, with the school putting character development as the heart of its values.

Lisa Holt, headteacher at East Boldon Infants, has expressed her delight at the school being recognised with the award and thanked the entire community for their work in helping deliver the award.

East Boldon Infants School headteacher Lisa Holt (middle) with staff and pupils as they celebrate receiving the prestigious ACE School of Character Quality Mark Award. | National World

She said: “We are delighted to have been officially recognised with the ACE School of Character Quality Mark Award – and we are especially proud to be the first school in South Tyneside to receive this honour.

“This award is a celebration of the work we have done to make character development a central part of our school life.

“It is at the heart of our school and our values and woven into our everyday work.

“Our virtues of kindness, respect, patience, honesty, resilience and community shape our decisions, our relationships and the way we support one another every day.

“We believe that these values help our children grow into confident, thoughtful and responsible individuals, ready to make a positive impact on the world around them.

“We would like to thank our whole school community – pupils, staff, families and governors – for being a part of this journey and building a school ethos to be proud of.”

The assessors for the ACE School of Character Quality Mark Award noted that East Boldon Infants has: “A strong sense of community spirit with pupils demonstrating a genuine understanding of teamwork, mutual respect and the importance of togetherness.

“The school’s commitment to character education has had a deeply positive impact on the entire community.

“Pupils, staff and parents alike recognise the role these teachings play in everyday life”.

You can find out more about the ACE School of Character Quality Mark Award by visiting: https://character-education.org.uk/.