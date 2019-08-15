Time to celebrate.

Emotional pictures as South Tyneside students celebrate A Level results day

It’s a day filled with almost every emotion you could imagine – elation, disappointment and excitement about what’s next.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 12:28

And as A Level results day arrived in South Tyneside, we headed out to schools across the city to meet you and find out about your future plans. Here are our photographs for one exciting and emotional day. See if you can recognise anyone during the celebrations.

1. All smiles at Harton Academy

Students celebrate their success on A Level results day.

2. Well done Whitburn

Nicole McIlvaney and Itallia Dowson from Whitburn C of E Academy.

3. Thumbs up!

Cameron Peattie with his A Level results at Harton Academy Sixth Form.

4. Here come the boys

Students Sam Doherty, James Martin and Byron Dodd.

