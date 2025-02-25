The first schools to offer free breakfast clubs for pupils as part of the Government’s flagship scheme have been named ahead of a trial of the programme.

750 schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout.

The £7 million “early adopters” scheme – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout in England – was announced at Labour’s party conference last September. The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the North East schools taking part.