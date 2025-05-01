Everyone welcome at ‘caring’ North Shields primary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A North Shields school has been commended by Ofsted inspectors for its ‘family feel’ and welcoming ethos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary’s Catholic Primary in Cullercoats, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, also won praise for its pupils, whose behaviour was described as “exemplary”.

“Pupils are happy in this caring and inclusive school,” read the report. “Parents comment positively about the ‘family feel’ of the school and how it is part of the local community. Pupils’ behaviour reflects one of the school’s key teachings of ‘treat each other as you want to be treated’. Pupils learn about a range of values, including tolerance and empathy. This helps the school to be a place where everyone is welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils' behaviour is exemplary,” it continued. “They are polite and respectful of each other and staff. They display a real enthusiasm for learning. Attendance at the school is high. Pupils enjoy coming to school.”

St Mary's Catholic Primary School praised by Ofsted

The school’s “ambitious” curriculum was another positive acknowledged by the inspectors, who called it “well considered and well sequenced”.

“The school has high expectations for pupils’ achievement,” they said. “Published outcomes show that pupils achieve well in the core subjects of English and mathematics.

“Pupils’ knowledge builds over time from the early years to the end of Year 6. Teachers have sound subject knowledge. They select engaging activities to deliver the curriculum. As a result, pupils have a strong understanding of the things that they have been taught.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reading was identified as a particular strength, with the inspectors noting: “Reading is at the heart of the school. In daily reading lessons, pupils read carefully chosen books that improve their knowledge of the wider curriculum.”

St Mary's Catholic Primary School praised by Ofsted

St Mary’s "exceptional" special needs provision received an honourable mention in the report, which stated: “The school quickly identifies pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). These pupils receive exceptional support. Staff know the pupils extremely well. This enables them to provide support and adaptations so that most pupils with SEND access the full curriculum. Pupils with SEND achieve well at the school.”

Extra-curricular activities were also highlighted, along with the school’s personal development provision.

“Pupils develop their talents and interests by attending the range of extra-curricular clubs that are on offer,” wrote the inspectors. “Pupils take on leadership roles, for example as Mini Vinnies, eco warriors, or ‘special friend’ mentors. These opportunities help to develop a sense of community across the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The provision for pupils’ personal development is a strength of the school,” they added. “The personal, social, health and economic curriculum is constructed and delivered with the same precision as other areas of the curriculum.”

St Mary's Catholic Primary School praised by Ofsted

Headteacher Colette Bland was pleased with the findings.

“I am delighted that our inspection report recognises and highlights some of the elements that make St Mary’s a wonderful school,” she said. “It’s a privilege to be the headteacher here.

“We are blessed with amazing children whose families are supportive of all we do, and a dedicated staff team who go above and beyond to ensure that all children are happy and successful in their learning.”