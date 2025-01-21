Everything is 'Good' at Monkton Infants in South Shields

The School Council, Clare Askwith (Headteacher) and Rosie (the school dog) celebrate being 'Good' in all areas.

Monkton Infants underwent a Section 5 graded OFSTED inspection in October 2024 – and was graded as ‘Good’ in all areas.

The staff, pupils and Headteacher, Clare Askwith, are very proud of their ‘nurturing and caring’ school where pupils ‘feel safe, happy and are keen to learn’.

Inspectors spent two days in the school and nursery; they spoke to children, staff and parents, observed lessons, playtimes and lunchtimes and also met Rosie – the school dog! In fact, Rosie got her own, named mention in the final report.

The school curriculum is described as ‘purposeful and ambitious’ with an emphasis on the aim to foster a life-long love of reading.

The children are confident and keen to learn and staff are proud to work at the school.

Mrs Askwith is extremely pleased with the report and believes it is a true reflection of the commitment of the staff and shows the enjoyment which the children have in their learning. She is very grateful to the staff, parents and children and is very proud of the school and what it achieves.