A total of 97 per cent of applicants have been given their first choice of primary, infant or junior school in South Tyneside this year.

This is an improvement on last year’s figures when 94 per cent of parents received their first choice of school. This was higher than the national average which last year saw 92.2 per cent of families awarded a place at their first choice of school.

A total of 1,735 applications were received this year with 99 per cent receiving one of the four choices listed on their application.

Steve Reddy, Director of Children’s Services, said: “Our Admissions team is to be congratulated on helping so many parents get their first choice of school for their little ones.

“These figures demonstrate the Council’s effectiveness in working with schools on place planning and has well managed capital schemes to ensure there are enough places to give all our children the best start in life.”