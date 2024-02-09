Fire crew gets warm welcome at nursery
Youngsters at Nurserytime, in Beach Road, South Shields, got a visit from members of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service – complete with a fully kitted out fire engine.
The community call was part of a series of visits to the nursery by ‘people who help’ in the area.
The fire engine – complete with all the emergency equipment – was a hot topic for the youngsters, with the chance to try out the jet hose proving a particular favourite.
Nursery manager, Helen Coulson, said: “We try to help the children understand what various people and organisations in the community do.
"The fire service event followed a recent visit from Northumbria Police, on the theme of ‘people who help us.”
She added: “The firefighters certainly did help the children to enjoy their visit.
“They couldn’t wait to explore the fire engine, all the kit inside it, and take a seat inside.
"Some of them even tried their hand at using the jet hose which the firefighters set up. They loved it.”
She added: “It was another invaluable experience for them. Visits like this really help our children to learn valuable lessons through unforgettable experiences.
“We would all like to say a huge thank you to Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service for taking time to visit us.
"Experiences like this really do stay with our children for years to come.”