Former boxing champion Chris Eubank surprises South Shields pupils with school visit

Middleweight boxing champion Chris Eubank visits Bamburgh School to hand out sports trophy

Chris Eubank Snr, the former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion made a surprise visit to Bamburgh School.

Staff at the school based on Horsley Hill Campus in Norham Avenue, South Shields, were preparing to celebrate their pupils’ sporting achievements with a special presentation of medals and trophies at Friday’s morning assembly when their celebrity guest walked in.

The youngsters had been watching highlights from the boxer’s career over the years prior to his arrival which was greeted with a rapturous applause and excitement.

Claire Chamberlain, deputy headteacher said: “This has been a huge experience for the children. We are passionate in inspiring our children and to show them, that they can achieve, regardless of a disability or medical needs. Engagement in sport is such a huge thing for our school and when it comes to sports week, it is a huge celebration, so this visit by Chris Eubank really has made it even more special.

“To have someone like Chris Eubank coming to our school, it will have a huge positive impact on our children and it’ll be something that they will be able to remember for a long time to come.”

Bamburgh School provides education to pupils whose special needs cover a broad spectrum of medical, physical, social, emotional and moderate learning difficulties.

Eubank Snr, who had been star guest at a sportsman’s dinner hosted by the Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road. on the previous night, said: “It was emotional because you can see how sweet, yet confident, all the children are. The staff at the school are all angels, you can feel that it is such a happy school, it has a great energy and such a positive environment for the children. I feel very lucky to have been able to come here, and to have been able to give out their sports awards – it has been fantastic.”

Eubank Snr was the latest in a long line of boxing champions to visit the Hedworth Hall over the years including Sugar Ray Leonard, Larry Holmes, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Nigel Benn.

Owner Tony Singh said: “The Hedworth Hall is proud to have been able to bring so many sporting legends to South Shields through our sportsman dinner events, but it’s even more special when those we bring to the town are keen to reach out to our community.