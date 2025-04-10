Gateshead students showcase their talent at sell-out dance performance

By Katherine Sellgren
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Students at Heworth Grange School put on an impressive range of routines at their annual dance festival.

Students atHeworth Grange School in Gateshead, part of Consilium Academies, performed to a sell-out theatre last Thursday for their annual dance festival.

The Heworth Grange students put on an impressive range of dances from many genres such as ballet, jazz, musical theatre, lyrical, contemporary, commercial, hip hop, afro beats, bhangra, disco and a fusion of styles combined.

The evening was also a chance for students in Key Stage 4 to demonstrate the hard work they have been putting in for their BTec exams.

The students' performance wowed the audienceThe students' performance wowed the audience
The students' performance wowed the audience

Parents, carers and staff packed the school’s theatre, supporting the young people and enjoying an evening of live entertainment.

The school was very grateful to the "purple team" of volunteers in the Expressive and Performing Arts department and to all the other staff and outside agencies that helped out on the show night.

The money raised from ticket sales for the evening will go towards updating the school’s dance studio photograph display.

Next term, a display of pictures of all the dance studio achievements, and the students showcasing their talent, will be unveiled.

The money raised from the event will go towards a new photo display at the schoolThe money raised from the event will go towards a new photo display at the school
The money raised from the event will go towards a new photo display at the school

Neil Rodgers, Headteacher at Heworth Grange School, said: “What an incredible performance! I was absolutely amazed to see the students perform such a mixture of different styles. They were so well rehearsed and professional throughout. Congratulations to everyone for making this performance such a success.”

