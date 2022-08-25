News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Well done to them all!

GCSE Results Day 2022: 19 pictures as school-leavers from Harton, Mortimer, Whitburn and Jarrow celebrate their grades

Well done to them all!

By Ross Robertson
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:08 pm

Here’s more pictures of happy faces on GCSE results day 2022.

1. Whitburn Church of England Academy pupils Tyger Emms-Hobbins, Lewis Pounder, Joe Miller and Abbie Bryce celebrate excellant GCSE results.

Whitburn Church of England Academy pupils Tyger Emms-Hobbins, Lewis Pounder, Joe Miller and Abbie Bryce celebrate excellant GCSE results.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales

2. Whitburn Church of England Academy pupils Abigail Jane Boyce and her freind Harriet Scott celebrate their superb GCSE results.

Whitburn Church of England Academy pupils Abigail Jane Boyce and her freind Harriet Scott celebrate their superb GCSE results.

Photo: IAN McCLELLANDwww.ianmacphotos.c

Photo Sales

3. Happy faces at Harton

Harton Academy pupil, Abbie Saunders

Photo: National World