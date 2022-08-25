Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, in Lisle Road, is celebrating achieving record GCSE results as 75.2% of students received 9-4 grades in maths and English.

This is the first time in three years students sat exams as the education system returns to some normality following two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Executive Headteacher at Harton Academy, Sir Ken Gibson, is delighted with the results and with the efforts from both staff and students..

He said: “We are absolutely delighted with the phenomenal efforts of our students and staff which have resulted in record GCSE results for the students and the school. An incredible 75.2% of our students gained 9-4 grades in Maths and English.

“I would like to congratulate every single student and wish them all the best for the future, whether they are joining our fabulous sixth form or going on to pastures new.”

Students at Harton Academy were both happy and relieved to finally receive their results as they look towards the future.

Benjamin Sanullah,16, blew everyone away by receiving all high grades, making his parents and teachers very proud.

“I got all nines so I'm really happy,” he said.

"It was a surprise so I’m really happy with what I got. I was feeling nervous and had no idea I’d get all nines but I’ve done it and I’m really proud of myself. In September I’m going to Harton sixth form to do biology chemistry and maths.”

Tehran Chowdhury, 16, from South Shields, also received grades which left him incredibly happy.

He said: “I got all nines and eights so I’m ecstatic. I’ll be going to Sixth form here at Harton Academy and I’m taking biology, chemistry and maths. I’m celebrating today by going out with my family and having a celebration at home.”

Emma Cox 16, , from South Shields, who passed every subject, is planning on going to Harton Sixth form to study health and social care and criminology. She said: “I was nervous but I’m relieved it’s over now.”

Abby Saunders, 16, from South Shields, said: “I’m really happy with my results, I did better than I expected and I’m hopefully going to Harton Academy Sixth Form.”