A total of 68.9% of students in the borough achieved 9 – 4 in both English and Maths.

Education bosses at South Tyneside Council said the results are an improving picture over the last two years, particularly in English, and are further evidence that the Council is delivering on its priority of supporting families.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “These are a great set of results, particularly given, the disruption to learning over the last two years.

"Our young people have shown great resilience and are to be commended.

“Both our young people and teaching staff have had to overcome significant challenges throughout the pandemic but it is great to see their hard work has paid off for so many.

He added: "My thanks go to our dedicated and hard-working teaching staff and leaders, as well as parents and carers who do so much to guide and support students through the stress of exams. But ultimately it is our young people who must take their credit.

"Despite the challenges of Covid they have done a superb job and should be rightly proud of themselves.”

Young people who are unsure what to do next in can attend a drop-in session on Tuesday, August 30, where they can discuss their next steps.

The event, organised by Connexions South Tyneside, will be held at One Trinity Green and young people can drop in any time between 10am and 2pm.