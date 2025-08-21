GCSE results day 2025: South Tyneside pupils celebrate receiving their results

Pupils across South Tyneside are receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 21) as they look ahead to they will do in the next academic year.
Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils in the borough for their results.
She said: "Congratulations to all the young people across South Tyneside receiving their GCSE results today.
“This is a significant milestone, and you should be proud of everything you’ve accomplished.
“Your dedication and perseverance have brought you this far, and whatever your next steps may be – further education, training, or employment – there is support available to help you make informed choices.
“Our Connexions service is here to guide you through your options and help you take that next step with confidence. Well done to you all!"
Take a look through our gallery of South Tyneside pupils celebrating their GCSE results.