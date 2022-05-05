Hedworthfield Primary School in Jarrow was given a Section 8 inspection, carried out schools which have already achieved “good” or “outstanding” status. The Section 8 was done on March 2 and 3 and also gives an official rating of “Good”.

However, the school says it is confident it would have been “Outstanding” if a full inspection had been carried out. A full inspection will take place at some point in the next 18 months.

The previous Ofsted inspection had been conducted in December 2016. It also gave “Good” overall and in five of the six categories within. Standards have been at least maintained, if not bettered since then.

From left, head of school Emma Riches, chair of the governing board John Watson and executive head teacher Gemma Jeynes celebrate the Ofsted report with pupils from Hedworthfield Primary in Jarrow.

The latest report praises staff, pupils and parents, as well as the Hedworth school’s curriculum, which “makes it clear exactly what pupils must know, and be able to do, in all subjects.”

Inspectors were particularly impressed with the supportive relationship teachers have with pupils, saying: “Pupils and staff thrive in a culture of mutual respect.”

The report added: “Pupils flourish at this school. They respond readily to staff's high expectations.

“Teachers check understanding before moving on to new content. Pupils remember what they have been taught. Pupils achieve exceptionally well across the curriculum.”

Staff, pupils and, of course, Shadow the therapy dog, were delighted with Hedworthfields Primary's Ofsted report.

The glowing report has put smiles on the faces of everyone involved with Hedworthfield, with the school grateful for the positive input of parents.

Headteacher Gemma Jeynes said: “We are absolutely delighted that the inspectors felt we would meet the criteria to be an outstanding school if we had had a full inspection.

“Hedworthfield Primary School and Language unit is a very special place for our children and the inspection result is a reflection on our whole school community and how well we work together to ensure the best possible outcomes for our children.

“The school has gone from strength to strength over the past six years and I could not be prouder of the hard work of our staff and children or thank our parents enough for their support.