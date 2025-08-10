Good University Guide: How North East universities rank ahead of results day

The most recent edition of the guide has been released and there it makes for interesting reading for some North East unis.

The North East’s best and worst universities have been published in an annual league table, the Good University Guide.

This reveals the nation and region’s best universities and their ranking. based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality and graduate prospects before creating an overall score.

The top spot is taken by the University of Cambridge, with Oxford coming second.

See how all North East universities rank based on the most recent edition of the list below.

Durham University is ranked fifth across the UK. It has risen two spots since the last rankings.

1. Durham University

Newcastle University is ranked 31st in the UK, falling five since its last placing.

2. Newcastle University

Northumbria University is ranked37th in the country.It has also fallen since the last ranking, but only three spots.

3. Northumbria University

The University of Sunderland is ranked 83th in the UK, coming down from the 75th position it held previously

4. University of Sunderland

