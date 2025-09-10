‘Happy and confident’ learners at ‘Outstanding’ primary school in South Shields

A primary school in South Shields has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate (CSI) for its “strong Catholic, holistic approach” and “joyful” setting.

St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was inspected by the CSI on behalf of Bishop Stephen Wright, Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle at the end of the summer term. The report, which was published recently, rated the primary school ‘Outstanding’ in overall effectiveness, Catholic life and mission, religious education and collective worship.

CSI lead inspector Allyson Thorpe said in her report: “St Oswald’s Catholic Primary School has a strong Catholic, holistic approach to nurturing and developing their pupils.

“Pupils are clearly valued and cared for and as a result pupils are happy, confident and feel secure. They are passionate defenders of their common home and speak enthusiastically about how they work together to support both local and international charities. Furthermore, pupils are openly generous and committed to making their world a better and more inclusive place. This is evident in the way that they actively welcome all newcomers to school. Pupils benefit from interfaith visits both within and beyond their local communities, increasing their respect for all people.

“Creative staff provide a wide variety of enrichment opportunities, enabling pupils to reflect on the mission of the school and its role in the wider community. Staff create warm relationships with pupils and are committed to creating a joyful living place to be, where everyone is valued.

“Staff encourage pupils to speak out and defend the disadvantaged in society. The school environment includes attractive and well considered displays which clearly and explicitly reflects this mission. Furthermore, the school emphasises the education of the whole person, it plans a detailed and extensive programme of faith opportunities for both staff and pupils to develop spiritually and morally.”

Pupils at the school are “knowledgeable, confident and religiously literate” in their religious education and are described as “competent and independent learners” in the report.

Teachers are confident in their subject knowledge and are “truly committed and passionate” about religious education. The school curriculum is “well planned and imaginative”.

“Senior leaders are called upon by Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust to share their knowledge and experience in leading a visionary Catholic school,” added the report.

Headteacher Dominic Woodhouse said: “We are absolutely delighted that CSI has recognised that the overall quality of Catholic education at St Oswald’s is outstanding. This achievement reflects the wonderful school community we have here at St Oswald’s.

“I want to thank our amazing children, who are a true reflection of the school’s Mission Statement and whose enthusiasm and commitment towards their work is commendable. Our parents have been an invaluable part of our community, always supporting and celebrating our shared mission. I am incredibly proud of our staff who are ‘truly committed and passionate’ about religious education which has enabled our children to become ‘competent and independent learners’.

“Finally, I would like to thank our governors and parish family for always supporting our school. I am truly proud of St Oswald’s and our wonderful school community.”

For more information about St Oswald’s, visit www.stoswaldsrc.co.uk

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk