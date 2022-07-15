Happy faces as graduation ceremony for nursery children takes place in South Shields park

Nurserytime South Shields hosted its pre-school graduation and summer leavers celebration event in North Marine Park on Thursday, July 14.

Staff and children regularly have activities at the park’s Community Garden space, and that was chosen as the venue

The children performed well-rehearsed songs for their parents, friends and grandparents who were invited along, before receiving their certificates during a graduation ceremony.

Graduation day at Nurserytime South Shields.

The children were joined by 'Tom the Music Man' who provides the children with regular music and movement sessions.

Dillon Morse and Cydric Main of South Shields Football Club also attended, as did South Shields Football Club Foundation Manager Steve Camm.

Nursery manager Helen Coulson said: “Nurserytime would like to say special thank yous, not only to their special guests named above but also to Jade Ridley of South Tyneside Council events team for helping to facilitate the event and making it as special as it was.

"We really appreciate all of the help and support that you provide.

"We would like to wish all of our little ones the best of luck as they embark on their new adventures to school. We will miss you all dearly and we know you will all thrive in your new settings.”

It has been a good year for Nurserytime South Shields, which is based in Beach Road.

Parents rated Nurserytime South Shields as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 421 early years settings in the North East, on reviews site daynurseries.co.uk.

