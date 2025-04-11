Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hebburn primary school is celebrating a prestigious phonics award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toner Avenue Primary School, in Hebburn, is celebrating receiving national recognition after it was given a silver accreditation award for excellence in phonics from Sounds-Write.

School staff have stated that they work tireless to ensure that every pupil has the strongest possible start to their reading journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They do this by ensuring that phonics and reading are at the heart of daily learning from reception through to key stage two.

Toner Avenue Primary School, in Hebburn, has received a silver accreditation award for their work on early years reading. | Other 3rd Party

The award aims to highlight Toner Avenue’s success in embedding high-quality phonics teaching through the Sounds-Write programme.

Sophie Cox, the Phonics Lead at Toner Avenue, has praised the team’s dedication and expressed her pride in what they have achieved together as a school.

She said: “This award is a testament to the commitment, hard work, and expertise of team Toner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their dedication and enthusiasm for phonics, reading and Sounds-Write definitely makes a difference, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Nichola Fullard, headteacher at Toner Avenue, has echoed the pride that has been felt across the entire school community.

She commented: "We are incredibly proud of our staff and pupils. This recognition reflects our shared belief that every child deserves to become a confident, enthusiastic reader."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about Toner Avenue Primary School by visiting: https://toneravenue.uk/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.