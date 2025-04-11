Hebburn primary school given national recognition for its commitment to early years reading
Toner Avenue Primary School, in Hebburn, is celebrating receiving national recognition after it was given a silver accreditation award for excellence in phonics from Sounds-Write.
School staff have stated that they work tireless to ensure that every pupil has the strongest possible start to their reading journey.
They do this by ensuring that phonics and reading are at the heart of daily learning from reception through to key stage two.
The award aims to highlight Toner Avenue’s success in embedding high-quality phonics teaching through the Sounds-Write programme.
Sophie Cox, the Phonics Lead at Toner Avenue, has praised the team’s dedication and expressed her pride in what they have achieved together as a school.
She said: “This award is a testament to the commitment, hard work, and expertise of team Toner.
“Their dedication and enthusiasm for phonics, reading and Sounds-Write definitely makes a difference, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.”
Nichola Fullard, headteacher at Toner Avenue, has echoed the pride that has been felt across the entire school community.
She commented: "We are incredibly proud of our staff and pupils. This recognition reflects our shared belief that every child deserves to become a confident, enthusiastic reader."
