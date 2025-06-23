Hebburn school picks up top marks following recent Ofsted inspection

The “infectious” eagerness by pupils to learn has helped their South Tyneside school earn a top rating from education inspectors.

Ofsted described the attitude of youngsters at St Aloysius Catholic Infant School as “exemplary” and found they act as role models to each other.

It also found children at the Argyle Street school, in Hebburn, “rise, with ease” to expectations set by teachers.

The Ofsted team visited in May for a section 8 inspection, carried out at schools whose last check also brought an ‘outstanding’ mark.

In her report, lead inspector Emily Stevens also wrote of the young learners: “They are caring and considerate of each other.

Pupils at St Aloysius Catholic Infant School in Hebburn. | Other 3rd Party

“These kind behaviours start in the early years. Pupils spend the day enjoying learning and playing together in this welcoming school.

“They talk with passion and precision about their learning. They achieve exceptionally well.”

She described the curriculum as “ambitious” and added: “Staff enable children to thrive through carefully planned learning opportunities.

“The school’s work to develop pupils into caring and considerate citizens is exceptional.

“Pupils have a secure and age-appropriate understanding of the world they live in.

“Through assemblies, clubs and school events, pupil leaders help other pupils, families and the wider community to be more involved in the wider life of the school.”

The report stated leaders were “highly effective” and “sharply focused on ensuring the school’s offer is as strong as it can be” – and staff positive about their roles.

Executive headteacher Anna Tumelty said she was proud the school’s achievements had been recognised and that it had again achieved an ‘outstanding’ grade.

She added: “This result is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm and ambition of our pupils, and the strong partnership we share with our families and community.

“The inspection team recognised not only our consistently high standards but also the inclusive, nurturing environment that underpins everything we do at St Aloysius.

“Maintaining this level of excellence is no small achievement, and I want to thank everyone who plays a part in making our school such a vibrant, forward-thinking place to learn and grow.”

St Aloysius is federated with St Aloysius Catholic Junior School Academy and is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

You can view the full report by visiting: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50280147.

