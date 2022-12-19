St Aloysius Infants School, in Argyle Street, Hebburn, part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, has been named as confirmed projects for the national School Rebuilding Programme.

Its sister school, St Mary’s in Sunderland, is also on the list.

Trust chiefs say the rebuilding of two schools that will provide a huge boost to pupils, staff and communities in Hebburn and Sunderland, “building on a fantastic past towards an even brighter future”.

St Aloysius infant school as it stands now

The schools were given the go ahead to be rebuilt by the Department for Education.

Kathryn Fenwick, headteacher at St Aloysius, said she was “absolutely delighted” with the news her school is to be rebuilt.

“I am hugely grateful for the wider support of our Trust to reach this outcome,” she said.

“It is fantastic news and will ensure that the facilities and potential of the building complements the outstanding education we are so determined that our pupils continue to receive.”

Kathryn Fenwick

Miss Fenwick said the news also came as a “huge boost for our staff, who work so hard to deliver an exceptional standard of education, despite the current restrictions of an outdated building”.

“This is something very exciting and positive to look forward to and brings tremendous hope to the community of Hebburn,” she said.

St Aloysius Infant School is part of the St Aloysius Foundation, consisting of two schools, which Miss Fenwick said have the needs of children central to their philosophy.

The schools also recognise parents as essential partners in their child’s education throughout their time at the schools, from nursery and reception to year six.

As well as increasing space, the new building work in Hebburn and Sunderland will result in significant improvements to the learning environments within both schools, enabling teachers there to deliver the highest standards of education, the Trust said.

