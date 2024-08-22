Hebburn teen celebrates top GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dancer Tamzin Charlton achieved outstanding grades at Dame Allan’s Girls' School

Dame Allan’s Schools is marking another impressive year of GCSE results at both its Boys’ and Girls’ Schools, with an exceptional performance by Hebburn teen Tamzin Charlton.

Sixteen-year-old Tamzin achieved an outstanding set of six grade 9s and three grade 8s. A talented dancer, she was particularly proud of her grade 9 at GCSE dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really pleased with my grades, and a little surprised!" she said. "I'm planning to take maths, history and economics at Sixth Form, and hopefully I'll be able to study maths or finance at University."

Tamzin Charlton from Hebburn celebrates top grades at Dame Allan's Girls' School

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle, said: “Tamzin’s exceptional results are a testament to her hard work and the high standards of education we strive to maintain. We look forward to seeing her continue to excel in her A Level studies.”

Dame Allan’s Schools, which operates under a diamond model of education where students are taught in single sex schools in Years 7 to 11, reported that nearly 60 per cent of all exams taken achieved top 9–7 grades, equivalent to A* - A. One in five grades were a 9, which is the highest possible score at GCSE.

Mr Scott said: “I’m immensely proud of our pupils’ achievements, which reflect the strength and breadth of education at Dame Allan’s Schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic to see so many excelling in Maths, with three-quarters earning top grades and a significant number choosing to study Maths and Further Maths at A Level. Our History results have been outstanding across the board; our girls have achieved straight 9s in Dance; and our cohort of 24 German students has truly shone, with an exceptional 92 percent achieving 9–7 grades.

“These successes across such diverse subjects highlight the effectiveness of our diamond structure, allowing both boys and girls to reach their full potential.”

Dame Allan’s School is one of the North East’s oldest independent schools and operates a diamond model that is unique to the region. It co-educates pupils in the Junior School and Sixth Form, while teaching boys and girls separately between the ages of 11 and 16.