Here are 27 fantastic photos as South Tyneside children head back to school

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 16:22 BST

The borough’s children have been heading back to school this week.

With the six-week summer holidays now over, children across South Tyneside are now heading back to school.

It is an exciting time for children (and their parents) as the don their new uniforms and return to the classroom for another academic year.

Shields Gazette readers have been capturing their memories and have shared them with us via our Facebook page.

Take a look at our gallery below.

*We were inundated with photos and it isn’t possible to include them all in the gallery.*

South Tyneside's children are heading back to school.

1. Back to school photos

South Tyneside's children are heading back to school. | Other 3rd Parties

2. Louie, heading into Year 3

Michelle Wilson

3. CJ, heading into Reception

Navina O'sullivan

4. Jak, heading into Reception

Vicky Sharp

