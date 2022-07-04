How schoolchildren and staff helped celebrate Pride Month in South Tyneside

The South Tyneside Schools Pride event saw more than 150 people attend and take part in workshops with a focus on LGBT+ communities.

The event was hosted by Boldon School in partnership with the South Tyneside Council’s public health team.

A number of services including Northumbria Police, Healthy Minds and Matrix drug and alcohol service showcased the work they do to support the LGBT+ community while the event also served as an opportunity for teaching staff to share best practice.

South Tyneside Council Cllr Adam Ellison joins pupils from across the Borough at Boldon School to celebrate diversity during Pride Month. Signing the pledge are pupils Daisy Briggs and Alesha Charlton, with Cllr Ellison and Melanie Brown.

Melanie Brown, Key Stage 4 Lead for Boldon School, said: “It is important that every young person feels valued for who they are and that they can safely be who they are at school.

“We take a very inclusive approach at Boldon and were proud to host this celebration of diversity once again this year.”

As part of the day, teaching staff created a pledge which focused on what they can do in their schools to support the LGBT+ community.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “We know that some LGBT+ young people face additional challenges growing up so it is vital that schools work together to enhance understanding of the issues affecting them.

The Progress Pride Flag flying above South Shields Town Hall.

“In addition to celebrating diversity, this event also allows students and teaching staff to learn more about the support on offer for all our young people.”

South Tyneside Council announced in late June that work is ‘underway behind the scenes as the council supports South Tyneside’s LGBTQ+ community to work towards a Pride event in June 2023’.

The announcement came as The Progress Pride Flag was hosted above South Shields Town Hall to mark Pride Day on June 28.

A working group has already been set up involving a range of organisations to collaborate on a Pride event for the borough.