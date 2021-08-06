How to get your special 'congratulations' message published in our paper as exam results are announced

Although many young people have not sat formal exams due to the Covid pandemic, this is still a nervous time as they wait for their results.

So, we want to give families the chance to share how proud they are of the hard work their loved ones have put in, despite the difficulties they have faced.

It doesn’t matter whether the student in your life is receiving GCSE or A-level results, has completed a degree, finished an apprenticeship or achieved their vocational qualification at college.

Send in your 'well done' messages for the young people in your life.

We want to celebrate success of any kind, and we know this last academic year has been incredibly challenging for everyone.

Despite all this uncertainty, students have done incredible things and they deserve a big ‘well done’.

Here’s how to send a message to get published in our newspaper:

*Tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, where they live and your name

*Ensure you use full names, not nicknames

*Include your contact details; these are not for publication, but we cannot publish any message without them

The closing date for messages will be 11pm on Thursday, August 19.

So, don’t miss this chance to say “well done” to the people in your life who have worked so hard – and keep an eye on our social channels to find out when they will be printed in the paper!

