Hundreds descend on Monkton Stadium to celebrate Hebburn school’s sports day

Hundreds of pupils, parents, and staff from Hebburn’s Toner Avenue Primary School all attended Monkton Stadium on July 9 for a sports day full of activities.

The school’s Mrs Finnigan, Mrs Hunter and Miss Little spent hours planning for the day - with the school receiving support from Brian Levey and Liam Malcolm at South Tyneside School Sport Network.

Toner Avenue was also supported by the Police Cadets, who ensured that the children walked from the school to the stadium safely, and the sports leaders at Whitburn Academy, who organised all of the events for the sports day.

Pupils were split into four teams and took part in a number of events such as an egg and spoon race, obstacle course, sack race, long jump, tug of war, and a sprint and dance session led by North East Dance.

The day ended with a parent, staff, and sports leader race - with the red team being named as the overall winners.

Mrs Fullard, headteacher at Toner Avenue, has reflected on a fun-filled day for the entire school community.

She said: “It was an amazing day, full of smiles, fun and laughter.

“The sun was shining and the children were amazing. It was lovely to see so many talented children, and also amazing to see the praise and support they gave one another.

“Our aim is to create independent, tolerant, resilient pupils who achieve well and care. These are our core values and were demonstrated brilliantly by everyone today.”

Take a look through the gallery from Toner Avenue Primary School’s 2025 sports day.

1 . Toner Avenue sports day Hundreds turned out for Toner Avenue Primary School's sports day. | Other 3rd Party Photo Sales