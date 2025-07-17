Hundreds gather at South Shields’ Epinay School for an end of year family fun day

Epinay School has hosted its family fun day for staff, pupils and their parents.

The community at Epinay School, on Nevinson Avenue, in South Shields, came together on Thursday morning (July 17) to celebrate their family fun day - with a range of activities on offer.

The school’s sports hall hosted a market where pupils were selling items that they had made within the school and games such as raffles and a tombola were also taking place.

Crowds gathered in the sports hall at Epinay School. | National World

Outside in the sun, there was a giant football target and a medieval stock - which results in the pupils and the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Jay Potts, taking great delight in throwing wet sponges the school’s headteacher, Chris Rue.

To round off the morning, the school community headed to the playing field to take part in a fun run - with South Shields FC’s new goalkeeper, Jasper Sheik, and new centre back, Ethan Mann also taking part.

Councillor Jay Potts, Mayor of South Tyneside, and Audrey Huntley, Mayoress of South Tyneside, were in attendance at the fun day. | National World

Cllr Pots, Mayor of South Tyneside, expressed his delight at being invited to the event, which was well attended by the school community.

He commented: “It’s amazing to be here, we’re so pleased to be invited. It has only been open a few minutes and the place is absolutely jam packed.

“I’ve won two prizes and got a few cakes so I’m quite happy.”

Chris Rue, headteacher of Epinay School, in the medieval stocks. | National World

Audrey Huntley, Mayoress of South Tyneside and one of the governors at Epinay, heaped praise on the teaching staff for their efforts year round.

She added: “Epinay shows other schools how it should be done when it comes to having the community and families involved.

“We’re very lucky to have an amazing centre here and it has opened up so many opportunities for the school.

“Mr Rue is a standalone magnificent headteacher, and he, along with his staff very much deserve their upcoming time off before they are back getting prepared for next year.”

Trisha Bone was at the fun day with her daughter Lily, who has just had her first full school year at Epinay - with Trisha praising all the work that the school carries out.

Trisha Bone with her daughter Lily at Epinay School's family fun day. | National World

She said: “It is brilliant for the school to host events like this, it is such a lovely school.

“Lily has only been here a year and she loves it, she has come on leaps and bounds since she came here in terms of her work and confidence.

“I’m so glad we got her in here because the school has helped her so much.”

The Epinay School community gathered together for the family fun day. | Natioanl World

Aiden Greenhow, who just celebrated turning 13-years-old yesterday (July 16), was with his mam Mandy Greenhow, and grandad Malcolm Leggett.

Mandy commented: “It has been a lovely day and the weather has been really nice - it has been cancelled in the last few years because of the rain so it is nice to be here today.

Aiden Greenhow with his mam, Mandy Greenhow, and grandad, Malcolm Leggett. | National World

“A lot of the children come from different feeder schools so you don’t really know many of the parents like you would if they had stayed in the mainstream school system.

“So it is a really good opportunity to meet others parents within the school community - it has been a great day and a good crowd.”

You can find out more about Epinay School by visiting: https://epinay.org/.