During my 17 years teaching GCSE Geography, results day was always an emotional roller coaster with tears of joy and, inevitably, some of disappointment.

Whatever a pupil’s results, it's important for youngsters to maintain perspective and not see it as a definitive moment which will dictate their success in life.

Employers and academic leaders want to see people displaying an array of skills, characteristics and qualities, not just a list of numbers alongside an individual’s name.

Check out my top five tips ahead of GCSE results day (August 21).

1 Don’t panic and sleep well

It’s much easier to say not to panic and to sleep well than to actually do it, but your examinations have been and gone and panicking and not sleeping the night before is not going to change the outcome.

You may also need to assess your options and look at potential remarks and so it is important to have a clear head when it comes to making decisions.

2 Be prepared

It may sound obvious, but make sure you know where to go and at what time to collect your results. It can be quite daunting heading into school on your own and so arrange to travel in with your friends.

It is inevitably going to be a stressful day and so it’s important not to add any additional stress.

3 Remarks

If you have missed your target grade or not got the grade you were hoping for then speak to your subject teacher about the possibility of remarks. You can apply to get all your course components remarked or a particular paper which may be close to a grade boundary.

Schools will also want to maximise their outcomes as well and so it’s important to speak with your teachers to look at your papers and how close you are to grade boundaries. For my geography students, submitting for a marking review was normally an option for students who were within three marks of a grade boundary.

Most students and teachers will have a good idea of what should be their expected outcomes, and so if a grade is particularly unusual then it may also be a good idea to consider a remark. Your teacher will need to submit a form requesting a remark and so it’s important to sit down with your teacher and check the possibility of a remark before you leave your school.

There will be an exam review submission deadline for each exam board but remarks are normally completed before the end of September. It’s important to be aware that marks can go down as well as up when a paper is remarked.

4 Resists

The thought of having to resit a whole year can often be a big turn-off for pupils, but if you need a certain grade in some subjects, particularly maths and English, then resits are available in the autumn. Some colleges and sixth forms may also allow you to study for your resits alongside your new course.

You don’t have to wait a whole year and can resit your maths and English exams in November.

5 Next steps

Whether pupils get the results they need or not, choices will need be made on the next step in their education and so it’s important to make an informed decision.

There should be teachers and careers guidance available to pupils at all schools in the city and so if your results are different to what you expected then speak to them about the next steps.

Even if you didn’t get the results you hoped for, you should always speak to the college, sixth form or apprenticeship provider about your results as there may be flexibility that will still enable you to pursue the courses you want.

Good luck to all our city’s youngsters ahead of GCSE results day.