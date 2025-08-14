Whitburn Academy students have reacted to receiving their A Level results.

Students at Whitburn Academy have expressed their delight at receiving their A Levels results on Thursday morning (August 14).

The sixth form, in Whitburn, has stated that provisionally 75% of their grades were A*-C, with the percentage of A and A* grades also rising their year.

Two of the 111 students who were receiving their results secured an A* in all of their subjects - with 78% of students getting their first choice of university.

John Wright, who achieved an A* in biology, an A in chemistry and an A in maths, told National World how it felt to receive the grades that he wanted.

John Wright is celebrating his A Level results. | National World

He said: “It was amazing when I first opened it because I had to wait so long to get my university offer - I only found out I had got an offer a week before my first exam so I was very unsure about what I was going to be doing next year.

“It is a massive relief, I don’t think I got much sleep last night and there has been quite a lot of stress over the last few days so for the culmination of the last few years to be successful is great.

“I’m delighted that I’m going to Leicester to study medicine, I can’t wait for it.”

Emmy Bosher secured an A* in biology, an A* in maths and an A in chemistry ahead of her going to the University of Sunderland next year.

She commented: “I’m very happy, it has been a very big relief.

“I’m now going to be going to Sunderland Medical School - I like that it is close to home and with it being a five-year degree, I don’t have to move out to study medicine.”

Emmy Bosher is off to study Medicine at the University of Sunderland. | National World

Imogen Williamson received an A* in psychology, an A* in biology and an A in chemistry, something she revealed that she wasn’t expecting.

She said: “I was really surprised, they were very unexpected results - all the work paid off, I really didn’t expect this so I’m really happy.

“I’m going to do pharmacy at Newcastle and I’m very excited.”

Lee Craggs, Whitburn Academy’s Assistant Head Teacher/Head of Sixth Form, has praised the efforts of both staff and students for delivering top A Level results for the school.

He said: “Today we celebrate the achievements of the latest cohort of students who have performed admirably, posting results which match our pre-COVID stats in many measures.

Imogen Williamson said her results were "unexpected". | National World

“Provisionally, 75% of grades were A*-C, and our percentage of top A and A*grades are also up this year.

“Two of the 111 students scored A* in all of their subjects and we have students heading to study some of the most competitive courses at universities including Durham, Manchester, ICL, Edinburgh, medicine; 78% are in to their first choice of university.

“We had our first ever cohort studying Mandarin Chinese and they face competing with native speakers so it was especially pleasing to see this group achieve so well with several going on to study it at University in September.

“We are one of the only providers offering Mandarin Chinese at A-Level next year.

“Our vocational group studying Health and Social Care have an average grade of 'Distinction' with many now choosing to dedicate themselves to the caring professions.

”A number in this cohort overcame substantial issues in their lives away from their studies and have shown grit and resilience which will see them go far.

“The success of the students is down to their work ethic and the support they offer each other but I would also like to recognise the efforts of our dedicated staff team and the support of our parents and carers in what is very much a team effort.”