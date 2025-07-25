I’m bidding farewell to Marine Park Primary School after 22 years as headteacher

A respected headteacher in South Tyneside has closed the book on her classroom career after 34 years in teaching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Burden, 57, bid an emotional farewell – and was joined by past and present pupils – at Marine Park Primary School in South Shields.

Her first teaching job was in Sunderland, and she then worked for 22 years as headteacher at Marine Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latterly, she was a director at Tyne and Wear Learning Trust, the academy that operates the school and three others.

The South Shields-born grandmother revealed she has yet to decide her future path.

Retiring Marine Park Primary School head teacher Alison Burden and John Anglin, chair of governors, with pupils. | Other 3rd Party

Joining her in making an exit from Marine Park was retiring chair of governors, John Anglin.

Mr Anglin, a former borough Labour councillor, stood down on the same day, having served for 22 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Burden, who lives near Morpeth, Northumberland, said her career highlights had been many – but insisted life in the hot seat had been made easier by being blessed with “talented staff and nice pupils.”

She said: “The best bit bit of job has been the children, they made the difference, but it’s also been enjoyable to work with staff, parents and the community.

“Among the biggest challenges has been changes to school finances, and Covid also brought its difficulties.”

She added: “Working at a primary school, it is always wonderful to see the children leave and make progress, including to university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can really feel that you’ve made a difference to their lives, and I hope I have made a difference.

“So many past pupils have been here today, people who are now vets, doctors or engineers.

“For myself, I have no plans yet for the future.

“The staff I’ve worked with over the years have been wonderful. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my job, I’ve enjoyed every minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anglin said he was “speechless” after his contribution to Marine Park Primary was acknowledged with gifts, adding: “I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

He also praised Mrs Burden, saying: “Alison is very capable and been very, very good at what she does.

“She has always been able to see what needs to be done, and do it.”