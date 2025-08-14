Improved A Level results at St Wilfrid’s RC College

St Wilfrid’s RC College, in Temple Park Road, South Shields is celebrating it’s Sixth Form students today as results have improved in all areas, with over half of all A Level grades awarded are at a grade B or above with the majority of those studying on vocational courses also achieving distinctions.

Catherine Lennox, Headteacher of St Wilfrid’s, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, said: “We are delighted that 15 % of our students studying A levels have achieved at least 1 or more grade at A*/A and 50% of all students have achieved a grade B or equivalent. Over three quarters of our students have achieved a grade C or equivalent.

“Our Vocational courses performed extremely strongly yet again with an average grade of a Distinction.”

She added: “We wish our leavers the best of luck for the next part of their exciting journey as they move on to a range of highly competitive university courses and apprenticeships. They and their families should be very proud of their fantastic achievements”

Kai Allcoat , who achieved three A*s and 1 A is looking forward to his place at Manchester to read Astro Physics. He said:“I feel relieved but mostly happy that all of my hard work has paid off. If you want to get where you want to be, you’ve just got to put the hard work in and it will pay off.”

Blake Walker said: “I’ve done my absolute best and it’s a relief to finally see that in my results.”

Lily Dearden is off to Newcastle University to study English Literature and Creative Writing after achieving an A, a Distinction* and one B

“I can’t quite believe it, I’m so happy!” she said.

Mckenzie Clayton, who achieved an A* and two Bs is going to the Durham University to study Psychology.

He said: “I put in a lot of hard work and was very determined. I really appreciate all of the support that I have had along the way.”

Other notable high achievers at St Wilfrid’s RC College include Harry Mcmullen who achieved three Bs and is enlisted with the RAF to become an officer in aviation to hopefully become a pilot!

Kaebian Fielding is off to Sunderland University after achieving two Distinction* grades and one distinction.

We are delighted for Aditya Menon who has achieved an A*, two As and B and is off to Edinburgh to study Electronics and Computer Science.

St. Wilfrid’s R.C. College Sixth Form Open Evening is on Monday, October 13 from 5pm to 6.30pm.