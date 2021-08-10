'Inspirational' St Wilfrid’s sixth form students celebrate top A-levels after challenging year

The college, in Temple Park Road, South Shields, is celebrating after 60.8% of its students attained a A*- B grades (or equivalent) in this year’s A-level results.

Acting executive headteacher Francesca Craik said: “St Wilfrid’s RC College are delighted with their wonderful and inspirational Year 13 students who have received their A-level results today.

St Wilfrids RC Sixth Form student Owen Andre with his results.

“The past 18 months have been a challenge for them all, but the whole school community is so proud of the way that they have adapted their learning, demonstrating positivity, fortitude and resilience throughout.

“Yet again St Wilfrid’s students have achieved some outstanding results, which have allowed them to access the next stage of their education, training or employment."

Many students secured places at top universities, including Nicole Klymko, who will study pharmacy at Newcastle University after attaining three A* grades, Jake Graham who will study chemistry at the University of York after securing three A* grades, and Sukorno Asad, who achieved four A Levels, three A*s and one A and is going to Imperial College London to study physics with a year abroad.

Mrs Craik added: "Many of this year’s results are being awarded without the usual external examinations.

St Wilfrids RC Sixth Form students collect their A Level results.

“Students have faced a time of uncertainty but St Wilfrid’s staff have ensured a fair and transparent process to ensure accurate and reliable grades, which can be compared to those of previous years.

“The school wishes their students the very best of luck with their chosen next steps.”

Students also secured top apprenticeships, including Owen Andre, from South Shields, will begin an accountancy apprenticeship with Ernst and Young in Newcastle next month.

Owen achieved an A* in philosophy and ethics and a A* in geography, as well as a B in maths.

St Wilfrids RC Sixth Form student Ross Brown with his results.

He said: "I am very happy with my results, I’ve rang my mam and dad and they are both happy.

"This last year has been OK but it was tough to start off with not coming in.”

Ross Brown, 18, from South Shields, is also looking to take on an engineering apprenticeship after securing two Distction* grades in engineering and sport.

He said: “It was hard to adapt to the online lessons, I had just moved house so I had loads of workmen in the house as well, so it was good to get back to school.

"I'm happy with my results.”

Aimee McKenzie, 18, from South Shields, achieved an A in psychology and two C’s in maths and RE.

She is taking a gap year to travel to New Zealand and Thailand before taking up her place at university to study psychology.