Inspiring Sunderland educator Robert Bell recognised nationally for outstanding SEND leadership

Robert Bell receiving Silver Pearson Teaching Award 2024

Consilium Academies is delighted to announce that Robert Bell has been shortlisted for the SEND Leader of the Year Award at the National Schools Awards 2025, presented by The Schools & Academies Show and ISBL.

Mr Bell was Principal at Consilium Evolve for four years, a school which provides alternative education for children who are struggling to access or cope with mainstream schooling, with many of the students experiencing emotionally based school avoidance. He has now taken on a new role as the Director of Inclusion across the Trust, supporting students, parents and our school communities on a national level.

Robert has already been recognised for his outstanding work in education, having received both a TES Award and a Silver Pearson Award, highlighting his commitment, leadership, and dedication to supporting students with special educational needs and disabilities.

“We are thrilled that Robert has been shortlisted for this prestigious award. His passion, expertise, and commitment to our students make him an outstanding leader within our trust,” said Michael McCarthy CEO Consilium Academies.

This nomination is a testament to Robert’s remarkable impact on SEND provision and his dedication to creating inclusive, empowering learning environments for all students within Consilium Academies.