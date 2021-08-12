The school on Reading Road, South Shields, praised students for their hard work throughout the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like others across the country, Mortimer students have had to cope with school closures, isolation and national lockdowns, on top of the stress of working towards their GCSE qualifications.

But despite all of the challenges they faced, the Year 11 students have walked away with some top grades.

Max Milner was one of Mortimer's top performing GCSE students.

Head teacher Simon Hignett said: “A huge congratulations to all of our students who have obtained an excellent set of results.

"This year, all students have been through unbelievable testing times, with self-isolations, lockdowns to name but a few, but have come through them and are now ready to embark on the next stage of their life.

“The excellent results of the students demonstrates the continued year on year, upward trend of standards at Mortimer, whilst also reflecting the hard work and support of staff and families, who I would like to thank, that have been provided over these unprecedented times.

“We are all proud of our departing Year 11 and everyone at Mortimer wishes them the very best for the future.”

Nasim Rahim was delighted with his GCSE results.

Max Milner was one of the school's top performing students, achieving five grade 9s, three grade 8s, and one grade 7.

He said: “It can’t really get much better than this.

“All my teachers have been great. I can’t think of any lessons I haven’t enjoyed.”

Nasim Rahim, who achieved four grade 7s, three grade 6s and two grade 5, said: “I am very happy with my results, they are much better than expected.

Mortimer student Tilly Stoker-Yorston was delighted with her GCSE results.

"I am looking forward to starting sixth form.”

Kai Orr achieved one grade 9, two grade 8s, three grade 7s, two grade 6s and one grade five. He said: “I am very pleased with my results and experience at Mortimer Community College.

"I would like to thank staff at Mortimer Community College for my warm welcome to Mortimer in year 9 after moving schools from SSS.”

Tilly Stoker-Yorston, achieved one grade 8, two grade 7s, four grade 6s and two grade 5s. She said: “I’m so proud of all of the grades I’ve achieved.”

Kai Orr praised staff at Mortimer Community College as he picked up his top GCSE results.

As per the guide below, issued by the exams regulator Ofqual, the GCSE numerical system equates to the following grades:9 = High A* grade8 = Lower A* or high A7 = Lower A grade6 = High B grade5 = Lower B or high C4 = Lower C grade3 = D or high E2 = Lower E or high F1 = Lower F or GU = U remains the same