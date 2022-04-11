'It will always be there in my heart': Popular South Tyneside headteacher thanks staff, parents and pupils on retirement
A well-known headteacher in South Tyneside has paid tribute to parents, pupils and staff as he enters retirement.
Tony Gill, Headteacher at Hedworth Lane Primary School, in Boldon Colliery, has said goodbye to the school after 16 years in charge.
To mark the end of an era, the school put on a special assembly to share memories of Tony’s time and for the staff and pupils to have the opportunity to thank him for his hard work over the years and say goodbye to him.
Hedworth Lane Primary School is the second oldest school in the borough and Tony said he is honoured to have had a chapter in its long and illustrious history.
He said: “I’ve been a proud headteacher of Hedworth Lane Primary School. I’ve been the headteacher for 16 years and Hedworth Lane is a fantastic school.
"It’s the second oldest school in the borough with over 100 years of history and to be 16 years part of that history has made me so proud.
“The best thing about Hedworth Lane – there are three things. It’s the parents and families, it’s the staff around me but it’s most of all the children.
"Hedworth Lane is there in my heart, it will always be there in my heart. It’ll be there in my memories, it’s in my head.”