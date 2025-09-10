I’ve worked as a dinner lady at a Jarrow primary school for 30 years
Staff and pupils at Jarrow Cross CE Primary School, on Borough Road, in Jarrow, are celebrating a dinner lady who has worked at the school for 30 years.
Anne Whiting, who is a Midday Supervisor, joined the school in September 1995 and has worked there ever since.
Staff have described Anne, who is from Jarrow, as a “valuable member” of the Jarrow Cross team as she is “passionate about her role and loves supporting the children in the dinner hall and on the yard”.
John-Paul, a Year 1 pupil at the school, has revealed why Anne is his favourite dinner lady.
He said: “Mrs Whiting is my favourite dinner lady, I love her, she plays with me on the field!”
Anne has always lived and worked in the Jarrow area - dedicating her life to giving back to the children within the local community.
You can find out more about Jarrow Cross at: https://www.jarrowcross.co.uk/.