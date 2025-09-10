I’ve worked as a dinner lady at a Jarrow primary school for 30 years

A Jarrow primary school has honoured a dinner lady who has worked there for 30 years.

Staff and pupils at Jarrow Cross CE Primary School, on Borough Road, in Jarrow, are celebrating a dinner lady who has worked at the school for 30 years.

Anne Whiting, who is a Midday Supervisor, joined the school in September 1995 and has worked there ever since.

Anne Whiting, who has worked at Jarrow Cross for 30 years, with school pupils.placeholder image
Anne Whiting, who has worked at Jarrow Cross for 30 years, with school pupils. | Other 3rd Party

Staff have described Anne, who is from Jarrow, as a “valuable member” of the Jarrow Cross team as she is “passionate about her role and loves supporting the children in the dinner hall and on the yard”.

John-Paul, a Year 1 pupil at the school, has revealed why Anne is his favourite dinner lady.

He said: “Mrs Whiting is my favourite dinner lady, I love her, she plays with me on the field!”

Anne has always lived and worked in the Jarrow area - dedicating her life to giving back to the children within the local community.

You can find out more about Jarrow Cross at: https://www.jarrowcross.co.uk/.

